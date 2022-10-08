Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later

The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police.

Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her Saturday. She and two others – 30-year-old Terrance Taylor and 36-year-old Quinton McGee – were killed near 8th and Cherry in what her mother calls a petty argument that never should've ended in gunfire. A fourth person was also shot and injured.

"She had a beautiful smile," Rosemary Turner, Tanija's mother, said. "She was everything."

Days pass and seasons change, and though so much is different, Turner said certain things stay the same.

"There wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t see or talk to her," she said. "I have to talk to my daughter every day through ashes."

Tanija Taylor

"Especially losing a child, it doesn’t take time. I shed tears every day, every single day," Turner continued. "She’s a whole book that I would love for everyone to read."

A book with too quick of a chapter between graduation and funeral.

"Unfortunately, it just ended early," said Turner.

Loved ones said they are still waiting for an end to the police investigation, concerned that Tanija's shooter is still out there.

"The last time I heard from them was the day that this had happened," Turner said.

Shooting scene at 8th and Cherry, Milwaukee (Oct. 8, 2021)

"It just hurts, every time I think about it, because I don’t have an answer. Why is this shooter out here? Why has nobody made an arrest? I know somebody knows something," Melba Nicholas, Tanija's cousin, said.

A memorial for Tanija and Terrance Taylor has since been created.

"Another young, young man – he was so loved around here," said Turner.

In the days ahead, Turner said she hopes for change – knowing that her love for her daughter never will.

"I hope after today someone reaches out to me. It has been a year, so something should’ve came about," she said. "I know I have a forever angel now."

FOX6 News asked MPD for an update on the case Saturday, but did not immediately hear back. Anyone who knows anything about the case can call MPD or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.