Milwaukee police: Infant, dead woman found in apartment

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a Milwaukee apartment on Thursday, Oct. 14. A child, believed to be less than 1 year old, was found in the apartment alive.

Police responded to the apartment near 28th and Wisconsin around 7 a.m. after reports of a "foul odor." Inside, officers found the woman's body.

The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Neighbors told FOX6 News they had been smelling something for about a week that had only been getting worse, so they called police.

"I say, ‘Y’all got to get over here ASAP. There’s death downstairs,’" said Vera Cowley, neighbor. "You really don’t smell death until it sits a week, like she did. That’s when I knew."

Cowley dialed 911 Thursday morning. Neighbors told FOX6 the child is the woman's son, who was born in July.

"She just had him on July 4th, so that’s why it was kind of puzzling to me. Like, why did she die?" said Paige Martin, friend of the victim.

Martin said she knew the woman for years. She came to the apartment on Thursday when she heard what happened, looking for answers.

"I just don’t know what happened," said Martin. "She was just saying like, she always been that type of person like, ‘I’m going to make it to 20. I’m going to make it to 21. I ain’t going to die. I’m going to make it.'"

Martin is remembering her friend's life.

"She was real loving, sweet, kind, real," said Martin.

Cowley said she hopes this is a reminder to look out for each other.

"I feel like as neighbors to one another, we should love one another and check in on one another more," said Cowley.

As of Thursday, police had not released the woman's name, working to contact her family. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, an autopsy found no trauma. It is being investigated as a "probably natural death." Toxicology and further studies are pending.