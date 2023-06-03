Milwaukee woman arrested, OWI 4th, I-94 in Racine County

article

A Milwaukee woman was arrested for OWI, fourth offense Saturday morning, June 3 on I-94 in Racine County.

The State Patrol identified the woman as Nashaila Webb, 29.

She was stopped for speeding around 10:30 a.m. on I-94 southbound near County Highway K.

Officials say she displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI, fourth offense after field sobriety testing.

She was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then taken to jail.

She was also cited for speeding (98 in a 70 mph zone) driving with no insurance and operating after revocation (seventh offense).