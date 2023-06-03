Milwaukee woman arrested, OWI 4th, I-94 in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman was arrested for OWI, fourth offense Saturday morning, June 3 on I-94 in Racine County.
The State Patrol identified the woman as Nashaila Webb, 29.
She was stopped for speeding around 10:30 a.m. on I-94 southbound near County Highway K.
Officials say she displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for OWI, fourth offense after field sobriety testing.
She was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then taken to jail.
She was also cited for speeding (98 in a 70 mph zone) driving with no insurance and operating after revocation (seventh offense).