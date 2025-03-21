Milwaukee woman accused; exposing herself, urinating in back of squad

article

The Brief Miranda Toliver of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after an incident in Butler on March 14. The defendant is accused of exposing herself and resisting an officer, among other charges. An officer on the scene said he "could smell a strong odor of intoxicants" on Toliver.



A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of exposing herself and resisting an officer during an episode in the Village of Butler on Friday, March 14. The accused is Miranda Toliver – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Lewd and lascivious behavior

Disorderly conduct

Resisting an officer

Female "exposing herself"

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Butler police were dispatched on Friday afternoon, March 14 to the area near 125th and Hampton for "a female who was exposing herself and peeing in the eastbound lane of W. Hampton Avenue," the complaint says. A caller indicated the woman was "flipping people off and stumbling in the median," the complaint says. The woman was later identified as the defendant.

Prior to the caller reaching out to police, another officer was waiting to do a community event at the Butler Library near 128th and Hampton and spotted the defendant at the intersection of 125th and Hampton. The complaint says, "Toliver did not move for approximately 20 to 30 seconds from the roadway and the vehicles traveling westbound on W. Hampton Avenue had to go around her."

A short while later, an officer parked his squad and told Toliver to stay where she was (at the time) on the W. Hampton Avenue sidewalk. When the officer asked the defendant what was happening, she said, "I'm waiting for the bus to go back to my hometown," the complaint says. When the officer asked Toliver for identification, she said she did not have it. The officer "could smell a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from (Toliver's) breath, and her speech was slurred," the complaint says. Toliver was then arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant lunged at the officer when he was trying to secure her in the back seat of his squad.

About an hour later, the officer transported Toliver to the Waukesha County Jail. During that trip, the complaint says Toliver managed to unbuckle herself and started kicking the rear passenger door. When the officer stopped the squad, he opened the passenger door and immediately closed it. At that point, Toliver continued to kick the door. The officer was eventually able to get the defendant buckled up and her legs secured. She "then urinated in the back seat of his squad," the complaint says.

What's next:

Toliver made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Monday, March 17. Cash bond was set at $500.

Toliver is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 7.