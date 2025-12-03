Milwaukee winter warming sites open overnight through March 2026

article

The Brief Overnight winter warming sites are open across Milwaukee from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Locations serve specific groups, including men, women, families and single adults. Services will remain available through late March, according to housing advocates.



Overnight warming locations across Milwaukee are open for the winter season, offering a heated place to stay as cold weather sets in, according to the Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness.

What we know:

The sites are open nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with most locations operating through March 30, 2026.

The coalition says the locations serve men, women, families and individuals, depending on the site. Anyone needing immediate shelter or assistance is encouraged to reach out ahead of time, as capacity and eligibility may vary by location.

Guest House Milwaukee, located at 1216 N. 13th St., is open to men.

Unity Lutheran Church at 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave. and Repairers of the Breach at 1335 W. Vliet St. are open to single adults.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission at 830 N. 19th St. also serves men and asks guests to call ahead at 414-935-0240 before visiting.

Joy House, which serves women and families, is located at 818 N. 19th St. and requires guests to call 414-344-3774 before arriving.

An additional warming site at St. Ben’s Parish, 930 W. State St., opened on Dec. 1 and will remain available through March 30, operating during the same overnight hours.

What you can do:

The coalition encourages people experiencing homelessness, as well as community members assisting others, to check its website for the most up-to-date information throughout the winter.