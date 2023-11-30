Milwaukee winter parking rules begin Friday, Dec. 1; what to know

article

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 marks the start of the city of Milwaukee's winter parking regulations, which will run to Mar. 1, 2024.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has some helpful reminders for residents:

Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park .

No parking is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. A map of these streets is available by clicking is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. A map of these streets is available by clicking here

Any time a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and alternate side street parking between the hours of 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. where parking is allowed (parking is prohibited on the through highways and bus routes during these same hours) or risk fines of between $50 - $150 per citation along with the vehicle possibly being towed.

Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight permission to park on city streets still apply from Dec. 1, 2023 to Mar. 1, 2024.

For more information on parking regulations, click here.