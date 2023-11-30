Milwaukee winter parking rules begin Dec. 1; what to know

article

Milwaukee's winter parking rules will take effect Dec. 1, just in time for potential snow.

Winter parking regulations run through March 1. The city's Department of Public Works said, in 2022, it issued 25,000 citations for winter parking violations.

"We still write way too many parking citations than we want to," said Tom Woznick, parking services manager.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The DPW said there are three things to keep in mind: look closely at signs, don't park overnight on highways and bus routes, and pay attention to snow emergencies.

"They get used to parking here for a whole day or a weekend, and a snow emergency is declared, and they don’t move," Woznick said.

The parking rules are there for everyone's safety, the DPW said, to help crews clear the roads when it snows. But residents who spoke with FOX6 News downtown said the cost of safety is unaffordable.

"I had upwards of $500 in parking tickets within a couple months," said Jordan Caminata.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Caminata used to park on the street, but after getting tickets now pays for residential parking.

"I pay like $100, but I’ve heard up to $200. And that’s a lot per month and then on top of rent," Caminata said.

Milwaukee winter parking restrictions

Libby Armstrong said her residential parking spot was detrimental to her wallet, too. Now, she parks on the street – wondering, with winter parking regulations and more people like her, where will everyone go?

"Each month it was like around $170, so it’s just not affordable to do that," said Armstrong. "I think people are just going to try and find anywhere to park."

The DPW said there are more permit options this winter. They now offer monthly, weekly and daily permits. Your best bet? Follow the signs to avoid a fine.

DPW winter parking reminders

Posted signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

A map of these streets is available on the city's website . No parking is allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Any time a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and alternate side street parking between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. where parking is allowed (parking is prohibited on the through highways and bus routes during these same hours) or risk fines of between $50 - $150 per citation along with the vehicle possibly being towed.

For more information on parking regulations, visit the city's website.