Milwaukee Wave soccer returns for 2021-22 season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Wave will return to action for the 2021-22 season, team owner Mike Zimmerman announced on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The team also has a new lease agreement with Panther Arena.

The Wave were the MASL reigning champions before having to forego last season due to the COVID-19  pandemic. The team will return with the core of their championship team intact, officials said.

In addition, the Wave now has a new home training center at the Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (MOSH) Performance Center located at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The Wave’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:05 p.m. versus the Baltimore Blast.

The entire Milwaukee Wave schedule and tickets are available at milwaukeewave.com

