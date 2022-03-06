Milwaukee Wave lose to Florida Tropics

The Milwaukee Wave lose a heartbreaker to the division-leading Florida Tropics 9-8 at home at the UWM Panther Arena Saturday, March 5.

Luan Oliveira was the first Wave goalscorer and less than 40 seconds later it was Jonnathan Pachar who pushed the Wave advantage to two. However, the Tropics soon showed their class tying the game up and playing much better in the second quarter.

Gordy Gurson was able to find the back of the net after Javier Steinwascher found him on a fast break opportunity and then MASL scoring leader Ian Bennett scored giving the Wave the lead at halftime.

It was extremely difficult to separate either side as both teams were trading goals throughout the second half. The Wave led the Tropics 7-5 after goals from Alex Tozer, Luan Oliveira and Ian Bennett, but the Tropics couldn’t be denied. Forida was able to score four goals in the fourth quarter and defeat the Wave ending Milwaukee’s five-game home winning streak.

"The players played their hearts out tonight," said Giuliano Oliviero. "I thought we were the better team and did enough to win but the Tropics are the number two team in the league for a reason. This one stings and is unfortunate."

