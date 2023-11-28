Milwaukee Water Works; mayor tours new training facility

Mayor Cavalier Johnson toured a new employee-designed Milwaukee Water Works training facility at the Howard Ave. Water Treatment Plant on Monday.

The training facility includes a classroom with more than a dozen modules that mirror real world situations, including several excavated sites containing drinking water infrastructure, above-ground installations modeling water main repair, branch installations and more.

The modules provide trainees with experience working in tight quarters, and in all weather, on the same kinds of pipe and other infrastructure they will encounter in the field.

The facility also provides employees with experience in construction, maintenance and repair of critical drinking water infrastructure.