Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court

The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.

Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.

Officers were investigating a prior shooting that happened at Water and Highland at around 10:30 p.m. when they heard dozens of gunshots from the area of Water and Juneau, about a block away, and hundreds of people running.

Officers saw a number of people firing guns and running from the area, and according to a criminal complaint, several of the bullets were fired in their direction.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson, Murry and Siller were together on Water Street when Siller told police he saw a 20-year-old man he has a long-standing dispute with.

Court filings say surveillance video from the area shows the 20-year-old man and several other people were standing near the median on East Juneau, in front of an MSOE dormitory. Siller and Jackson are seen standing on the sidewalk with six others, on the north side of the street.

Siller, Jackson and the others in the group are seen making phone calls while looking in the direction of the 20-year-old man. Jackson and another person stop near the corner of a food truck, and Jackson is seen with an AR-style long handgun.

Eventually, Siller, Jackson, Murry and an unknown person position themselves around the 20-year-old man.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., one of the people with Siller pulls out a handgun from his pocket, while facing the 20-year-old man, and backs away to the east along Juneau. A person with the 20-year-old man sees this, pulls out a gun and fires it towards the man, who then returns fire.

Siller, Jackson, Murry and five others all fire guns towards the 20-year-old man, who runs away, but is hit.

Additionally, a 20-year-old woman is the fourth person charged for her role in that third shooting at Water and Juneau. On Monday, June 20, Alexus Jackson-Milton, 20, appeared before a court commissioner.

She's charged with conspiring to shoot and hurt a man and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury party to a crime for each of the people wounded in the shootings. Court filings say additional charges are possible for Jackson-Milton.