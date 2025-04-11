Milwaukee water main break; sinkhole forms at 107th and Brown Deer

article

A water main break near 107th and Brown Deer Road on Milwaukee's northwest side left one driver stranded on Friday, April 11.

Sinkhole forms

What we know:

A FOX6 News photojournalist was in the area on Friday afternoon, and spotted a white SUV which appeared to have fallen into a sinkhole as a result of the underground break.

Water main break, sinkhole near 107th and Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

The driver of the SUV was driving north on 107th Street when this happened.

What they're saying:

"Just driving along, saw the water there. Water's pooled here almost all the time, so I didn't think nothing of it. Went through, and this is where I am," the driver said. "Definitely a bad day. I mean, you don't leave the house expecting this to happen."

The driver then offered up this advice to anyone who sees a similar situation when they are headed down the road.

Water main break, sinkhole near 107th and Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee

"If you see water pooling up, don't go through it," the driver said.

Milwaukee Water Works were on the site a short time later to deal with the water main break. Officials simply said the break caused water to undermine the pavement, resulting in a collapse and sinkhole formation.

The area will be restored once the repair is complete.