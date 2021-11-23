Milwaukee water main break, floods parts of underground steam system

A large city of Milwaukee water main broke overnight in downtown Milwaukee, flooding parts of a We Energies underground steam system.

According to Milwaukee Water Works, a system operator reported the possible break around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Wisconsin and Broadway. Minutes later, a bridge operator saw water surfacing in the intersection of Wisconsin and Water.

Crews responded immediately, Milwaukee Water Works said, and manually shut down valves surrounding the break – isolating it by 11:20 p.m. The break was in a main that runs north-south under Broadway, approximately 25 feet from a nearby fire hydrant.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Water main that broke was installed in 1884 and is 12 inches in diameter. The cause of the failure is not yet known.

The break, and the impact on the underground steam system, impacted heat service to Milwaukee's City Hall complex and other properties east of the Milwaukee River downtown.

A We Energies spokesperson indicated, for safety reasons, they shut down a portion of the steam system early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23; customers east of the Milwaukee River had low or no steam service.

No drinking water customers were impacted by the water main break, Milwaukee Water Works said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The city of Milwaukee began pumping millions of gallons of water out of the system once it was isolated. Once the water is cleared, We Energies will inspect the steam tunnels and equipment and start to restore service.

Due to the location of the break, Milwaukee Water Works will be working with the city's Streetcar Operations to develop an action plan for safe continued operation of The Hop in the future.

Statement from Water Works Superintendent Karen Dettmer:

"I want to commend our Water Plants operations staff who observed an increased demand in the downtown area and immediately notified our control center, the DPW personnel who put eyes on the water surfacing in the street to identify the precise location, and our Water Distribution personnel that set to work within minutes to evaluate the issue and stop the leak."

Officials say this has not affected electric and natural gas service.