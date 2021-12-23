Milwaukee violence, reckless driving acting mayor's top priorities

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says his top priorities are combating gun violence and reckless driving. His first act as mayor was to declare reckless driving a public safety crisis in the city.

Johnson says he understands the root cause of the problems because Milwaukee is where he's from. He says he's ready to tackle the major issues in the city.

"This is my lived experience, not my learned experience. It’s woven into my DNA," said Johnson.

Johnson stood before a small crowd at his old high school Thursday, Dec. 23 with big plans to take on the city's problems.

"Every department, every office led by the mayor’s office will prioritize the scourge of reckless driving and the rising gun violence that plagues our neighborhoods," said Johnson.

Johnson took the oath of office as Milwaukee homicides have hit a record for the second year in a row, surpassing 190 in 2020.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I understand the root causes because that’s where I’m from," said Johnson. "That’s what I’ve lived. I drive these streets, and I got the bullet hole in my car to prove it."

Cavalier Johnson

Johnson's first act as mayor was declaring reckless driving a public safety crisis. Milwaukee police investigated more than 17,000 car crashes in the last year. Seven-thousand of those were hit-and-run crashes. The acting mayor presented a plan called STAND, calling on the community and city departments to work together.

"We have equal commitment to making this city safe, addressing concerns of violent crime and dealing with reckless driving," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

In a city where problems may seem bleak, Johnson says he's confident the future will be bright.

"We have challenges sure enough just like every major city does, but we’re ready to face them," said Johnson.