The Brief More than 27,000 flags have been placed at Veterans Park ahead of Memorial Day. The Field of Flags honors each Wisconsinite who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Field of Flags will be on display all Memorial Day weekend.



More than 27,000 flags have been placed at Veterans Park ahead of Memorial Day, each representing a Wisconsinite lost in battle.

"We are grateful and humbled for all your sacrifices, and to all my fellow veterans here with us today, thank you for your service to our country and the state of Wisconsin," said James Bond, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

It's a moment that will live with you forever and a reminder of what Memorial Day is truly about.

"Thinking about that sacrifice and thinking about his family and the pain that they have felt through all these years," said Jenny Ebert.

Field of Flags at Veterans Park

Eber was at the Field of Flags to honor her uncle, Private First Class Robert Stephen Lutz.

"A few months after he arrived in Vietnam, he was tragically killed during an ambush as he was trying to aid some of the injured Marines," she said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lutz, an Oconomowoc native, is among the more than 27,000 Wisconsinites who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I always knew how important he was, his family and the deep loss that the family experienced following his death, but they were always so proud of him," said Ebert.

Private First Class Robert Lutz

While Ebert said she never got to meet her Uncle Bob, after more than 55 years, she carries his memory with her.

"He loved sports. He was a star wrestler with Oconomowoc High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, just hanging out with friends," she said.

What you can do:

The Field of Flags will be on display all Memorial Day weekend.