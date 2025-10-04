article

The Brief The sixth annual #LETTHEMLIVE Domestic Violence 5K took place on Saturday. Organizers said people came together to raise awareness about domestic violence. ExPOSED Inc., formerly known as Exposed The Podcast Foundation, puts on the event.



The sixth annual #LETTHEMLIVE Domestic Violence 5K took place at Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday morning.

Why you should care:

Organizers said domestic violence survivors, families, advocates and community leaders came together not just to race – but to raise awareness at Veterans Park.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This awareness is dear to our hearts because it's something we've experienced," said Laverne Badger, ExPOSED Inc. cofounder. "We think if it's something we want to see, then it would be something somebody else would want to see."

ExPOSED Inc., formerly known as Exposed The Podcast Foundation, puts on the annual 5K. The nonprofit organization was established in 2018 and focuses on domestic violence awareness, prevention and education.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available through the Sojourner Domestic Violence 24-Hour Hotline & Crisis Shelter: call 414-933-2722 or text 414-877-8100.