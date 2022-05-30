Milwaukee veteran's Fallen Hero Honor Ride, 100 miles done, 1,700 next

Honoring those who made ultimate sacrifice, a retired Army colonel cycled 100 miles on Memorial Day in memory of six paratroopers killed in action in Afghanistan.

Retired Army Colonel Chris Kolenda and another man finished the 100 miles at the Milwaukee War Memorial, paying tribute to those men who were part of Kolenda's unit.

It was just a portion of a much larger ride happening in September.

In the last leg of 100 miles, Kolenda and Chris Marschka pushed through, riding for a purpose.

"I think of six names, Chris Pfeifer, Adrian Hike, Jacob Lowell, Ryan Fritische, David Boris and Tom Botstick," said Kolenda.

It was part of the Fallen Hero Honor Ride, paying tribute to six paratroopers killed in action in 2007. Kolenda led the soldiers during a deployment in Afghanistan.

"I want to help the veterans from our unit, their families, their decedents be able to achieve their dreams," said Kolenda.

The 100-mile ride finished at the War Memorial with a benefit to raise money for the families of the fallen and a scholarship created for Milwaukee youth. Most at the benefit didn't know the soldiers but wanted make sure they are never forgotten.

"The least I could do is help in a little way and to help raise some money to keep their memories alive," said Marschka.

The 100-miler was a small part of a much bigger ride happening in September. Kolenda will be riding solo for 1,700 miles. He'll make stops where each of the six soldiers is buried.

"I look forward to spending time with families at each of the gravesites," said Kolenda.

The ride is aimed at honoring the fallen and giving back to those who are still here.

"Memorial Day is about our war dead," said Kolenda. "This foundation is about the living."

That 1,700-mile ride will start in Nebraska and end at Arlington National Cemetery. Kolenda is still raising money.