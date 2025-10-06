Milwaukee vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash, rider seriously injured

article

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at 10th and National overnight Sunday, Oct. 6. Police say the vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle at the intersection. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 6.

Crash at 10th and National

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, a vehicle was heading westbound on West National Avenue.

The vehicle turned south onto South 10th Street in front of a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound, resulting in a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.