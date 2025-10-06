Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash, rider seriously injured

Published  October 6, 2025 5:28am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at 10th and National overnight Sunday, Oct. 6.
    • Police say the vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle at the intersection.
    • The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 6.

Crash at 10th and National

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, a vehicle was heading westbound on West National Avenue.

The vehicle turned south onto South 10th Street in front of a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound, resulting in a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

