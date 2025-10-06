Milwaukee vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash, rider seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 6.
Crash at 10th and National
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, a vehicle was heading westbound on West National Avenue.
The vehicle turned south onto South 10th Street in front of a motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound, resulting in a crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.