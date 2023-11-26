Milwaukee vehicle fire spreads to home, 'somebody set it on fire'

article

New video shows an SUV exploding in a Milwaukee alleyway near 8th and Scott on Saturday, Nov. 25.

That fire spread to a nearby house and caused major damage. The family, now without a home, said someone torched it.

"I’ve always been a person that kind of thought everything happens for a reason. I don't know the reason for this," said Christina Ebert. "It's kind of hard to wrap my head around that somebody would do this."

Ebert and her family searched through the charred debris, hoping to find answers.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the moment the parked SUV exploded, the small flames turning into an inferno.

"It only took out part of the basement, my bedroom and part of the attic," Ebert said. "I've always given people a place to stay when they needed it. So there's a lot of memories in this house."

Significant fire damage to the home.

Ebert said it was her friend's vehicle that was parked behind the home. She said someone set it on fire before it blew up.

"I have a lot of emotions right now. Rage, anger," she added.

Earlier that day, before 3:30 p.m., video showed a vehicle rolling up and hitting the parked SUV's front window. Then around 6:12 p.m., a vehicle drives into the frame. Someone gets out and someone pounds on a side window.

There's a gap in the recording, but around 6:14 p.m. is when the big fire happens, spreading to Christina's home of 30 years.

"I hope and pray he feels something for what he did to my family," said Ebert.

She hopes she'll be back inside her home, with family, by Christmas.

FOX6 is working to get information from Milwaukee Police on the fire. The Milwauke Fire Department said no one was seriously hurt in the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the family.