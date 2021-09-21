'Suspicious' Milwaukee vehicle fire, 1 dead

One person was found dead after a vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Sept. 21.

Police called the fire "suspicious" and said officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m., along with firefighters, who extinguished the fire and found an unconscious victim in the passenger's seat.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to it are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or P3 Tips App.

