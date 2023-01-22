Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21.
Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police said no other injuries were reported.