Milwaukee vaccine website goes live Wednesday

The City of Milwaukee is trying to make it easier to sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

There's a new website and phone number going live Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m., allowing people to register.

This is different from the previous website that only allowed you to sign up for alerts.

To register online, you'll go to Milwaukee.gov/COVIDVax.

If you don't have internet access-- you can call for help: 414-286-6800.