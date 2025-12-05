Milwaukee vacant building fire; nearby apartment complex evacuated

The Brief A vacant building on Milwaukee's north side caught fire on Friday morning, Dec. 5. An apartment complex behind the vacant building was evacuated as a result of the fire. No injuries have been reported.



A vacant building near 17th and Atkinson in Milwaukee caught fire on Friday morning, Dec. 5. An apartment complex behind the building was evacuated due to the fire.

What we know:

Milwaukee police on scene tell FOX6 News no injuries have been reported.

MCTS buses are on scene to help keep evacuated residents warm.

17th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as more information becomes available.