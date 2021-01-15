Milwaukee VA to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible veterans

article

Veterans enrolled with the Milwaukee VA and its community clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove who are 65 or older can get a COVID vaccination, Saturday through Monday, Jan. 16 to 18, at a Milwaukee VA Medical Center walk-in clinic.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is located at 5000 W. National Avenue. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. in the main hospital East Entrance and will remain open until 500 vaccinations are reached each day.

No appointment is necessary.

This is a two-dose series of vaccinations. Veterans must be available for a follow-up appointment for the second dose in about three weeks.

Those wishing to be vaccinated must bring identification, wear a mask to enter the hospital, maintain social distancing, and not be ill, including having any COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing or fever.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Officials say those who already have a vaccination appointment time at the medical center or clinics should keep that time and not come to the walk-in event.