Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee VA to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible veterans

Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Veterans enrolled with the Milwaukee VA and its community clinics in Green Bay, Appleton, Cleveland and Union Grove who are 65 or older can get a COVID vaccination, Saturday through Monday, Jan. 16 to 18, at a Milwaukee VA Medical Center walk-in clinic. 

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is located at 5000 W. National Avenue. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. in the main hospital East Entrance and will remain open until 500 vaccinations are reached each day.

No appointment is necessary.

This is a two-dose series of vaccinations. Veterans must be available for a follow-up appointment for the second dose in about three weeks.

Those wishing to be vaccinated must bring identification, wear a mask to enter the hospital, maintain social distancing, and not be ill, including having any COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing or fever.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say those who already have a vaccination appointment time at the medical center or clinics should keep that time and not come to the walk-in event.

City of Milwaukee moving to Phase 4.2 of its public health order
slideshow

City of Milwaukee moving to Phase 4.2 of its public health order

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) says on Friday, Jan. 15 the city is returning to Phase 4.2 of the public health and safety order.

Mobile vaccination teams to be launched in Wisconsin next week
slideshow

Mobile vaccination teams to be launched in Wisconsin next week

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard (WING) will launch the Mobile Vaccination Program on Tuesday, Jan. 19.