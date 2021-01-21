Milwaukee VA to hold another 2-day walk-in COVID vaccine clinic

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center announced on Thursday, Jan. 21 that it will host additional COVID vaccination walk-in clinics Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24 for enrolled veterans, 65 and older, who receive care at the medical center or its community clinics.

Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee

A news release says the walk-in clinics will be open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. The Milwaukee VA hopes to deliver about 500 vaccinations per day. Enrollment status will be checked at the door. All veterans must wear a mask, bring identification, and be free of any cold or COVID symptoms.

No appointment is necessary, but veterans must commit to returning for a second-dose appointment within three weeks.

Veterans should come alone to the appointment unless they need assistance from a family member.

Valet parking is not available. Parking is available in the main parking lot and veterans will enter through the East Entrance.

This will be the final walk-in clinic for the foreseeable future. The Milwaukee VA and its clinics in Union Grove, Cleveland, Appleton and Green Bay will continue calling and scheduling veterans for vaccination appointments.

Those who already have a vaccination appointment time at the medical center or clinics should keep their scheduled time and not come to the walk-in event.