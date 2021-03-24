Milwaukee VA needs volunteer drivers to take patients to appointments

article

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking volunteer drivers to take patients back and forth to their hospital appointments. The Disabled American Veterans, which oversees the driving program, needs volunteers for the Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and Milwaukee area.

According to a news release, the program is set up to give free rides to patients for their hospital appointments at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and Union Grove Clinic.

Each year, the Disabled American Veterans transports about 15,000 veterans over 700,000 miles in this area.

Volunteers do not have to be veterans and can drive as often or as little as they like. The Disabled American Veterans has nine set stops in the Racine and Kenosha area and goes directly to patient homes for pick-up and return in Waukesha and Milwaukee.

Volunteers must pass a no-cost fingerprint background check, physical and road test.

The Disabled American Veterans asks volunteers to drive at least two or three times a month, but more days and times are available.

"This is a critical program to ensure our veterans get the care they need and deserve," said Patty Davis, DAV hospital service coordinator. "Some drive all day starting at 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. Some volunteer one day or two days a week, or even once or twice a month. It’s a flexible schedule."

For more information or to volunteer, call Patty Davis at 414-384-2000, ext. 45715.