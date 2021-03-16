Milwaukee VA opens COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans

article

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age, it was announced Tuesday, March 16.

The previous eligibility group was veterans age 55 and older and other high-risk populations. The medical center has so far given more than 22,500 vaccines to employees and veterans.

In addition to offering vaccines during regular hours, the VA said it will extend vaccine clinic hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting March 23.

There are multiple methods the Milwaukee VA is using to give the vaccine to as many enrolled veterans as possible:

While at a previously scheduled or routine appointment at the hospital

Veterans can ask for an appointment using MyHealtheVet to secure message their health care team

Veterans can call the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling team at 414-384-2000, ext. 44200

The Milwaukee VA is still calling veterans directly and sending text messages via VEText to schedule appointments. Veterans can check their VEText "opt-in" status by texting "start" to 530-79.

Advertisement

If a veteran has received the vaccination in the community, VA asks them to let their health care team know as soon as possible to help speed up vaccinations for others who need it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.