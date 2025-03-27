Milwaukee Traveling Beer Garden; 2025 tour schedule unveiled

The Brief The schedule for the 2025 Traveling Beer Garden was unveiled on Thursday, March 27. It's Milwaukee County Parks' 12th year partnering with Sprecher for the Traveling Beer Garden. Revenue from the beer gardens goes back into improving the parks.



Milwaukee County Parks leaders unveiled the schedule on Thursday, March 27 for the 2025 Traveling Beer Garden.

Traveling Beer Garden schedule

What we know:

It's Milwaukee County Parks' 12th year partnering with Sprecher for the Traveling Beer Garden and the season kicks off at Wilson Park on May 14.

Wilson Park: May 14-May 18

Greenfield Park: May 21-June 8

Cooper Park: June 11-June 22

Grant Park: June 25-July 6

McCarty Park: July 9-July 20

Lake Park: July 23-Aug. 3

Doctors Park: Aug. 6-Aug. 17

Sheridan Park: Aug. 20-Sept. 1

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"Our park system is one of our region's most unique assets. I look at the parks as the beating heart of Milwaukee County," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Since its inception, the Traveling Beer Garden has generated nearly $5.3 million, contributing significantly to over $12 million raised by beer gardens since 2014. And last year alone, the 2024 season of the Traveling Beer Gardens, they brought in almost $350,000 in revenue."

"We are very excited to again be partnering with Beachwood Distributing and Milwaukee County Parks for the 12th season of the Traveling Beer Garden," said Sprecher COO Eric Kirkhofer.

"In 2024, we served over 4,100 Klement sausages, 2,700 Milwaukee Pretzel Company soft pretzels. And since the start of the Traveling Beer Garden, we've sold over half a million pints of beer, 550,000 pints of beer, 35,000 steins, 11,500 root beer floats, and countless other food and beverage offerings," said Jim Tarantino, Deputy Parks Director of Milwaukee County Parks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Traveling Beer Garden is managed by Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with Sprecher Brewery. Revenue from the beer gardens goes back into improving the parks.