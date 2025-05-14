article

Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden season is officially underway. Beer started flowing at Wilson Park on Wednesday, May 14 – the first of eight stops in 2025.

Traveling Beer Garden schedule

Local perspective:

This is Milwaukee County Parks' 12th year partnering with Sprecher Brewing Co. for the Traveling Beer Garden. The beer garden is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Wilson Park: May 14 – May 18

Greenfield Park: May 21 – June 8

Cooper Park: June 11 – June 22

Grant Park: June 25 – July 6

McCarty Park: July 9 – July 20

Lake Park: July 23 – Aug. 3

Doctors Park: Aug. 6 – Aug. 17

Sheridan Park: Aug. 20 – Sept. 1

This year marks the first time the Traveling Beer Garden will visit Wilson Park on Milwaukee's south side. In addition to beer and soda, the beer garden will offer hot dogs, bratwurst, soft pretzels and other food options. There will be live music on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Why you should care:

Milwaukee County Parks manages the Traveling Beer Garden in partnership with Sprecher Brewing. Revenue from the beer gardens goes back into improving the parks.

By the numbers:

Last season, Milwaukee County Parks said the Traveling Beer Garden sold 3,700 Sprecher sodas, 1,350 one-liter steins of beer and 27,000 pints of beer. Sprecher Brewing has invested over $270,000 in the parks system since the Traveling Beer Garden began.