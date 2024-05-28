Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Clayton Hubbird pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty in the 2022 death of a transgender woman on Tuesday, May 28.

Clayton Hubbird was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 35-year-old Regina "Mya" Allen. Court records show he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to avoid trial, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Hubbird previously pleaded not guilty in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Case details

Allen was shot and killed near 26th and Wells in August 2022; a friend told FOX6 she would have turned 36 that September.

Prosecutors said Hubbird went into a gas station off 19th and National that day, where surveillance video showed a brief conversation between him and Allen. Eventually, police said, Hubbird got into his Chevrolet Tahoe and Allen got into the passenger seat.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

Things took a turn when Hubbird and Allen reached her apartment near 26th and Wells. A witness told police he saw a black SUV and two people arguing, heard a gunshot and Allen screamed, "I'm shot." Allen called 911.

Police said, before Allen died, she told an officer she met the man who shot her at a gas station, and he drove a Chevy Tahoe.

A criminal complaint said security video from the gas station, a witness and police checking the Tahoe's license plate linked Hubbird to the crime.

The SUV was found in Wauwatosa the next day. Prosecutors said someone at the home where the SUV was found identified it as Hubbird's vehicle. A search of Hubbird's bedroom revealed ammunition and firearm magazines.