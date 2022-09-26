Milwaukee The Trade Hotel 4,500-pound pizza oven hoisted to roof

Milwaukee's forthcoming The Trade Hotel on Juneau near Fiserv Forum got a new addition Monday, Sept. 26 – a 4,500-pound pizza oven hoisted onto the roof for the hotel's new rooftop restaurant. Some serious equipment was involved in getting it there.

It’s wide enough to hold a lot of pizza.

"It has fifteen square feet of cooking space and a four-inch hearth that will be filled with hand-stretched sourdough pizza that will cook in minutes," said Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight Restaurant Group.

On Monday, it was lifted to the top of The Trade Hotel.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We really wanted to celebrate within The Trade, to celebrate how things are made, not just how they’re built but also, how food is made," said Andy Inman, NCG Hospitality.

The oven will serve a new rooftop restaurant.

"Il Cervo is the name," said Suemnicht. "It translates to ‘the deer’ in Italian. We will serve classic and original interpretations of traditional Italian food and drinks."

This will be the Food Fight Restaurant Group’s first restaurant in Milwaukee since being based in Madison for over 30 years.

"Think homey Italian that you wouldn’t make at home unless you’re in the business of making fresh cheese, hand-rolling pasta, dry-aging steaks and butter-poaching lobster," said Suemnicht.

With the oven headed to the top, they hope you’ll head up there, too, come spring 2023.

"Whether you’re looking for a pizza and a cocktail before a Bucks game or a multi-course fine dining experience, you’ll feel at home at Il Cervo," said Suemnicht.