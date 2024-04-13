Tory Lowe Community Cleanup, Milwaukee volunteers tackle 3 areas

article

Milwaukee got a little bit cleaner on Saturday with help from the community.

The Tory Lowe Community Cleanup brought roughly 200 people together to tackle three areas around the city.

Organizers from 101.7 The Truth, where Lowe is a host, said the Community Cleanup was about coming together as a community and giving back.

"I'm hoping that people will take away pride, like to keep their neighborhood clean, to keep their neighborhood safe," said Cherie Harris, The Truth's general manager.

"We notice that when you take pride in your neighborhood, you take pride in your yard, you take pride around the businesses – less crime happens, less violence happens, because people feel they're invested. They're invested in their neighborhood, they're invested in their homes, they're invested in their organizations, so that's what we want to take away from this."

Now in its third year, volunteers for the annual event met at Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, North Division High School and Safe & Sound.