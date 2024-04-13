Illegal dumping, Milwaukee woman fed up as mounds grow

A Milwaukee woman is fed up as trash piles up just a few steps from her home.

Auriea Mosley has lived in her home for 40 years. The 70-year-old said illegal dumping has been a problem in the neighborhood for some time but, over the past few weeks, it has become a wasteland.

"It’s close to my house, and I am trying to keep up my property," she said. "Every time I turn around, there’s garbage all over the place."

Mosley said people are illegally dumping everything from bricks and concrete to mattresses. There's even a fish tank in the growing piles of trash near 14th and Burleigh. Some of the junk is dumped on city-owned property.

"Frustrated" is an understatement for Mosley.

"What kind of person are you? I mean, you are too cheap to pay where you are supposed to dump the stuff," she said.

Mosley said picking up pieces from the mounds of mess isn't easy, so she's calling on her neighbors for help.

"I want somebody to hear me. Hear me that I want to live in a clean community, not filthy," she said.

As for the people dumping in her neighborhood, Mosley said the city has come out in the past to clean up. She plans to file a report with the Department of Neighborhood Services on Monday.

"Stay in your neighborhood and drop your mess there, if that’s what you want to do. Don’t come here," she said. "I am getting too old for this."

FOX6 News reached out to Ald. Milele Coggs, whose district includes Mosley's neighborhood, but did not hear back by Saturday's deadline for this story.