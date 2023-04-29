Milwaukee's Tory Lowe Community Cleanup 'trying to make it better'

article

Volunteers got down and dirty Saturday morning, April 29 – using trash bags, gloves and hearts to clean up the streets and make Milwaukee beautiful.

"It’s raining, but they say you can’t stop the rain," said organizer Tory Lowe. "You can’t stop anyone that is willing to make change."

Mother Nature was no match for volunteers on a mission.

"It’s easy to just sit there and talk about what the problem is instead of getting out there and helping people," said Leonard Long.

Saturday morning, people filled trash bags near 44th and Congress. It was one of three sites for the Tory Lowe Community Cleanup.

"Cleaning up the neighborhood is the simplest thing we can do to show we can work together," said Lowe.

Volunteers and neighbors worked together to pick up litter and garbage plaguing the block. Long said it’s a way to give back.

"I’m sure some people will be surprised when they walk out at noon and everything is clean," Long said.

Lowe has a goal: "Show the young people in the community that we can work together and make change immediately.

"Once they see their community clean, they’ll take great pride in their neighborhood."

"A lot of people think Milwaukee is bad. As you can clearly see, we have people out here trying," said Long. "Trying to make it better one person at a time, one cleanup at a time."

Despite the weather, volunteers had a picture-perfect morning making a difference.