Milwaukee Tool: $206M investment, expect to create 1K new jobs

Milwaukee Tool announced on Thursday, May 12 that it will invest $206 million and create 1,000 new jobs in Wisconsin.

A news release from the state says Milwaukee Tool continues to experience "rapid growth fueled by their dedication to new technologies and user-driven innovations."

The company’s newest investment in Wisconsin will help support the expansion of its existing research and development facilities, infrastructure needs, and equipment at its nine locations across the state. The state says of the 1,000 jobs the company has committed to creating, many will be critical engineering and technical roles needed to support the rapidly advancing technologies harnessed in their products.

WEDC is supporting the project with an additional $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, raising the state’s total investment in the company’s success to $70.5 million. The actual amount of tax credits the company receives will depend on meeting the capital expenditure and job creation goals.

About Milwaukee Tool

Founded in Milwaukee in 1924, Milwaukee Tool develops jobsite solutions for the construction trades worldwide. The company is especially known for cordless power tools, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, time-saving accessories, and innovative hand tools. It is headquartered in Brookfield.