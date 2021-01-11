Milwaukee to celebrate legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtually

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is marked on Monday, Jan. 18 -- and community organizations are encouraging people to play for a day on -- not a day off.

For the past 23 years, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee hosted hundreds who were dedicated to celebrating the legacy of Dr. King. This year though, the event will be virtual. The actions inspired will be very tangible.

After a year full of calls for social justice and equality, Shanee Jenkins, Vice President of Social Responsibility with the YMCA said this year's holiday is even more meaningful.

"There is no better time than now for such a topic," Jenkins said.

Looking ahead to Monday, Jenkins encourages the community to take part in serving others and improving the community. Inspiration will come from the youth during their annual tradition in the form of spoken word pieces.

Shanee Jenkins

"They are impactful. They are heartfelt. They are personal and they are all talking about what Dr. King's legacy meant to them," Jenkins said.

As they are acknowledged, so are two local non-profits -- one that has addressed inclusion and the other bridging health disparities during the pandemic.

"That is what social responsibility is all about giving back and being good to your neighbors," Jenkins said.

It is highlighting ways we can live out Dr. King's dream.

Monday's virtual celebration will kick off a week of events and conversations about community education, health, and economic mobility. You can learn much more about he Jan. 18 celebration.