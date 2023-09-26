Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee tire shop fire; arson investigation, Appleton and Lancaster

Milwaukee tire shop fire; Appleton and Lancaster

Firefighters on Tuesday, Sept. 26 responded to the scene of a fire at a tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson at a tire shop near Appleton and Lancaster. 

It happened Tuesday morning, Sept. 26.

According to police, the suspect(s) threw an object into the building and left the scene. One person suffered minor burns and was treated on scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the arson are under investigation.  

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. 