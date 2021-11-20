Milwaukee native opens local chapter of organization to empower women

Healing and empowering an entire community sounds like a big task, but one Milwaukee native says is starts within oneself.

Entrepreneur Tina Marie returned home, making it her mission to build others up. A launch event on Saturday, Nov. 20 aimed to build bridges.

"You walk in, that’s the energy we’re putting out and the energy we give back," Marie said. "We’re inspiring, we’re empowering and we’re healing each other."

It's the kind of energy one can feel. It is that same energy that women who attended Saturday want to pour back into their families and communities.

"I see the violence, and I see so many traumatizing events happening in the core of the city," said Marie.

After growing up in Milwaukee, Marie founded her organization – Tina Marie the Bridge Builder – connecting women in cities across the country and even in Cape Town, South Africa.

"One of our centers is looking out for middle-aged black women. We are a very underserved community, and we need each other," Marie said.

Saturday marked the official launch of the in-person chapter in Marie's hometown, bringing together women like Donna Page – an empowerment speaker who is also from Milwaukee.

"Most of us are in a lot of transition coming out of COVID. We want to inspire women to be intentional about creating the life they choose for themselves going forward," said Page.

Going forward, the chapter will hold more, similar events – knowing how energy can bubble over.

"It’s about the mindset of wanting to interject positive energy into your community," said Marie.

Anyone interested in the social club can go to the organization's website. While it started as a business networking group, it is now welcoming all women looking to be empowered and make a difference.