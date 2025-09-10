Milwaukee Timmerman Airport hangar fire; cause under investigation

article

The Brief An airplane hangar was damaged by fire at Milwaukee County's Timmerman Airport on Wednesday. FOX6 News at the scene found smoke rising from the visibly charred and damaged structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A hangar caught fire at Milwaukee County's Timmerman Airport on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found one airplane hangar on fire.

A neighboring hangar, of similar age and style, did suffer some damage due to the proximity of the fire.

Fire at Timmerman Airport

FOX6 News at the scene found smoke rising from the visibly charred and damaged structure. Multiple agencies, including We Energies, responded.

"We were able to contain it essentially to one unit. We did have some minor damage to a second unit. Some of that was from us overhauling, getting inside, making sure we didn't have further fire spread," said Schuyler Belott, Assistant Chief of Operations, Milwaukee Fire Department.

A spokesperson with Milwaukee County Airports tells FOX6 News that no one was in the hangar at the time of the fire – there was also no aircraft in the hangar.

The hangar is a total loss.

Fire at Timmerman Airport

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"At this time, I'm not sure exactly the origin and cause of the fire. We have the one building we believe it started in. We do have our fire investigator on scene that will be working on the investigation. At this time, it's too early to say exactly what happened," said Belott.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.