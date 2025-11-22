Thanksgiving meal giveaway at Gee's Clippers helps hundreds
MILWAUKEE - A number of Milwaukee organizations came together at Gee's Clippers on Saturday to distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.
Organizers said there were more than 500 turkeys, hams and sides available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Grocery prices continue to rise. We've seen 30–40% increases across food pantries in our area, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to nutritious and healthy foods – not only this holiday season but throughout the whole year," said Aaron Rice, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's chief development officer.
The Gee's MKE Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Feeding America, and Darvin and Deneitra Ham sponsored the giveaway at the barbershop on King Drive.
