Thanksgiving meal giveaway at Gee's Clippers helps hundreds

article

The Brief Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals were distributed at Gee's Clippers on Saturday. The distribution on King Drive included turkeys, hams and sides. The Gee's MKE Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Feeding America, and Darvin and Deneitra Ham sponsored the giveaway.



A number of Milwaukee organizations came together at Gee's Clippers on Saturday to distribute hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.

What they're saying:

Organizers said there were more than 500 turkeys, hams and sides available on a first-come, first-served basis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Grocery prices continue to rise. We've seen 30–40% increases across food pantries in our area, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to nutritious and healthy foods – not only this holiday season but throughout the whole year," said Aaron Rice, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's chief development officer.

The Gee's MKE Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Feeding America, and Darvin and Deneitra Ham sponsored the giveaway at the barbershop on King Drive.

Featured article