Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility task vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21.

A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.

Muskego police along with members of the Tess Corners Fire and Rescue Department responded. Town of Norway Police Department, Racine County Sheriff's Department, and Wind Lake Fire and Rescue also responded.

Officials located the teenage girl deceased. The news release says the teen was a passenger in the UTV at the time of the crash.

The scene was turned over to the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.