Milwaukee teacher's aide must self-deport; ICE reviews request to stay

The Brief A teacher's aide in Milwaukee Public Schools is trying to avoid being deported. Yessenia Ruano has been ordered to self-deport by immigration officials. ICE is now formally reviewing her request to stay in the United States.



A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher's aide has been told by immigration officials to self-deport. She is still in Milwaukee a week after the deadline.

Deadline passed

What we know:

The teacher's aide in question is Yessenia Ruano.

On Tuesday, June 10, many students were seen holding up posters with messages saying, "I stand with Mrs. Ruano" and "Immigrants are welcomed here."

Ruano works at Alba School as a teacher's aide. She faces a self-deportation order.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ruano's attorney, Marc Christopher, told FOX6 News Ruano has submitted a request to stay, asking the agency to delay the deportation until a decision is issued pending her T-visa application for survivors of human trafficking.

Yessenia Ruano

On Tuesday, a group of people walked around a neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side to show their support for Ruano.

What they're saying:

"We have organized to support one of our teachers' aides, who is beloved. She has two daughters here who were born in this country. We are scared that she will be deported. And as a school, as a community, we love her. We love her kids. And just for all of the other immigrants in our community, we're here to support them," said Veronica Ramirez, a teachers union representative.

What's next:

Ruano's attorney told FOX6 News ICE is now formally reviewing his client's stay request.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News reached out to ICE and the Trump administration for comment, but are still waiting for a response.

Related article