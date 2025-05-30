Milwaukee teacher's aide must self-deport; what has changed

The Brief A Milwaukee teacher's aide has been ordered to self-deport to El Salvador. Yessenia Ruano has been in the U.S. since 2011 after smugglers brought her from El Salvador. But Ruano's attorney said a new rule from the Trump administration means ICE will no longer wait.



She applied for a visa to stay in the United States. Now, a Milwaukee teacher's aide is learning she will be deported before that visa has a chance to go through.

Dilemma for teacher's aide

What we know:

Yessenia Ruano said her scheduled check-in with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was anything but routine.

Yessenia Ruano

Ruano has been living in the U.S. since 2011 after smugglers brought her from El Salvador. Her children were born here and are U.S. citizens.

What they're saying:

"It's very hard because I'm not asking for anything but more time," Ruano said. "I am trying the best that I can do the legal ways and now they're closing the doors."

In February, immigration officials granted Ruano time to stay in the U.S. after she applied for what is called a "T visa." It allows victims of human trafficking to temporarily stay in the United States.

New rule in play

Dig deeper:

In the past, people applying for T visa were protected from deportation while the process played out. But Ruano's attorney said a new rule from the Trump administration means ICE will no longer wait.

Ruano found out on Friday, May 30 that she is required to self-deport by Tuesday, June 3.

Immigration attorneys said the process for a T visa used to take three to four months. Now, it is more like three to four years.

Marc Christopher

"I find that it is disingenuous that the same government while that case is pending to tell her that she needs to go back," said Marc Christopher, immigration attorney. "All we're asking is allow her to be here to be protected to be safe until that determination can be made."

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to USCIS and the Trump administration to get their perspective. We will let you know when we hear back.

