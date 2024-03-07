Child sex assault, former Milwaukee teacher gets 20 years in prison

article

A former Milwaukee teacher convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child was sentenced to prison on Thursday, March 7.

Kevin Buelow, 50, was found guilty at trial in January of two such counts. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision – consecutive to any other sentence. He is already serving time for a Waukesha County child sexual assault case.

Buelow was accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student during private tutoring lessons in 2012.

During one tutoring session, a criminal complaint states Buelow touched the victim inappropriately. The victim said she "moved her chair away from Buelow, attempting to make it known the victim was uncomfortable." Prosecutors said the victim disclosed other incidents of inappropriate behavior by Buelow as well.

Buelow was at St. Matthias from 2001 to 2012.

Waukesha County case

In 2023, Buelow was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars for sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student at Holy Apostles Elementary School in New Berlin.

A jury convicted Buelow in 2022 of fourth-degree child sexual assault, second-degree child sexual assault and attempted second-degree child sexual assault in that case. That same jury found him not guilty of two more second-degree child sexual assault charges.



