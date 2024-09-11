Milwaukee Swing Park; city shares transformation plans

The Brief Milwaukee's "Swing Park" beneath the Holton Street Bridge has been closed amid a bridge restoration project. It could turn into a new community park known as "The Landing at Tannery Row." People have until Sept. 20 to submit their feedback on the plan.



Milwaukee's "Swing Park" sits beneath the Holton Street Bridge, but it's been closed amid a bridge restoration project.

The park may soon transform into something even bigger.

It’s a spot Michael Kehl enjoys.

"It’s good, thorough faire across the river. It's one of the spots of crossings about here," Kehl said. "It is a bit blighted, but beautiful."

He is making the best out what remains open from the now fenced and closed Swing Park that's underneath the Holton Street Bridge.

"It kind of has, with increased monitoring, gotten ridden some of the scarier moments, especially when it’s a little later at night," he said.

The park had safety issues before it was closed, but there's new hope for an improved and safer space.

"We’re still very early in the process," alderman Jonathan Brostoff said. "We’re still taking over feedback from neighbors and stakeholders. We are still looking at different designs on what people want."

They're trying to transform the Swing Park into a brand-new, state-of-the-art community park called "The Landing at Tannery Row." It will include features like a playground, terrace, river theater, art screen and other amenities.

"People can enjoy it, there will be a lot less safety issues and we are going to have much more positive usage especially with the two schools right in the area," Brostoff said. "With that sort of community work, we can really take something that was challenging and make it into an amazing asset and that’s our goal."

Brostoff said this is still a conceptual plan for the area. Community feedback is needed.

"We want to design something that people are going to love and that is going to stand the test of time," he said.