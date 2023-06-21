'Hello Summer' Milwaukee youth program resource launches

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a new summer youth program resource Wednesday, June 21 – the first day of summer.

"Hello Summer" can be found on the city's website. It's designed to make it easier for parents to find summer activities for their kids. It includes links to employment, events, summer camps and more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If you're bored, if you're sitting around at home, if you feel like you've got nothing to do, if there are negative influences in your life – know that there are positive influences," Johnson said. "We're putting the hand out to you saying, 'Hey, there is something positive for you to do. Just reach out and grab it."

Anyone interested can find information on the Hello Summer webpage.