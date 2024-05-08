Milwaukee summer festival season kicks off this month

Milwaukee kicks off its festival season with vibrant displays, food, music and more.

Multiple different festivals will celebrate culture and traditions at Henry Maier Festival Park all summer long.

"This is very exciting," said Festa Italiana executive director Sandy Winard. "We are 23 days out from returning to the Henry Maier Festival grounds."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There’s also Summerfest, PrideFest, PolishFest, German Fest, Black Arts Fest MKE, Irish Fest and Mexican Fiesta.

"It really kicks off with Festa Italiana and then it ends with Mexican Fiesta," said Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of Visit Milwaukee.

It’s a time that brings an economic boost to the city. In 2023, the festival season generated $263.2 million for Milwaukee, according to Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Festival season kickoff

"Almost every single one of these cultural festivals has specials each and every day to get discounted entry," Williams-Smith said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It makes it easy for people to stop by and get a taste of multiple cultures.

Festival season kickoff

A list of summer events at Henry Maier Festival Park can be found at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s website.