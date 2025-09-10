Milwaukee suicide prevention training; advocates push awareness

The Brief Suicide prevention training was held in Milwaukee to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, honoring the late Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Advocates emphasized awareness, stigma reduction and practical tools to recognize and respond to suicide risks. Wisconsin health officials say suicide is among the state’s top 10 causes of death, making education and resources critical.



Milwaukee mental health advocates marked World Suicide Prevention Day on Wednesday, Sept. 10, by encouraging conversations, reducing stigma and expanding training opportunities.

What we know:

At Milwaukee High School of the Arts on Wednesday, Jesse Schober participated in a suicide prevention training as part of the We Can Save Lives Tour.

"Everyone matters and people need to know they matter," Schober said. "It’s an ongoing issue."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Schober said suicide prevention is personal for her family.

"It has affected my family. My grandmother had committed suicide which affected my father’s mental health, so it’s a very important topic for me and my family," she said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services lists suicide among the top 10 leading causes of death in the state.

Levi Stein, president and CEO of Friendship Circle, said the training initiative has broad reach.

"We did this 41 times. And imagine 41 people commit to doing 41 more trainings," Stein said. "You know how many lives that would impact? And we’re not stopping."

Dig deeper:

The training was launched in memory of former Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who died by suicide in November 2024. Stein said Brostoff’s goal was to empower communities to prevent suicide.

"It teaches you how to recognize when someone’s having thoughts of suicide. It teaches you how to ask the question, teaches you how to be a good listener," Stein said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The program also connects participants with resources to guide those in need toward professional help.

Schober said she is ready to apply what she has learned.

Related article

"I’m looking forward to how to approach individuals, what things to say, maybe seeing signs and being someone who can help save a life," she said.

What you can do:

Milwaukee offers a number of free mental health resources for residents seeking support.