Milwaukee Stuff the Bus for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
article
MILWAUKEE - Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin STUFF THE BUS for local food pantries this holiday season!
Help food pantries
What we know:
Stop by any of the 6 participating Metro Food Markets on Friday, Nov. 21, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation. All donations will help support families facing hunger.
Participating Metro Food Market locations
- Shorewood – 4075 N. Oakland Avenue
- Greenfield – 4279 S. 76th Street
- Wauwatosa – 6950 W. State Street
- Brookfield – 12735 W. Capitol Drive
- Oconomowoc – 1300 Pabst Farms Circle
- Mequon – 11558 N. Port Washington Road
For more information, visit the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website.
The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.