Milwaukee Stuff the Bus for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Published  November 14, 2025 2:57pm CST
MILWAUKEE - Help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin STUFF THE BUS for local food pantries this holiday season! 

What we know:

Stop by any of the 6 participating Metro Food Markets on Friday, Nov. 21, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation. All donations will help support families facing hunger. 

Participating Metro Food Market locations

  • Shorewood – 4075 N. Oakland Avenue
  • Greenfield – 4279 S. 76th Street
  • Wauwatosa – 6950 W. State Street
  • Brookfield – 12735 W. Capitol Drive
  • Oconomowoc – 1300 Pabst Farms Circle
  • Mequon – 11558 N. Port Washington Road

For more information, visit the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin website. 

The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.

