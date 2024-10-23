Milwaukee students learn about nutrition, healthy food at farm

The Brief Students from a school on Milwaukee's south side are learning about nutrition and healthy eating. Their lesson on Wednesday, Oct. 23 took them to the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin.



Students from a school on Milwaukee's south side made a visit to a farm on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Their mission was to learn about nutrition and healthy food.

The group of Escuela Vieau students took their classroom to the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin.

"If it's green, it's most likely healthy," said Katherine Young, 4th grader.

"When you eat good food, it gives you energy and it makes into little building blocks and that's energy," said Jazmin Palma, student.

"I think a lot of the times they don't realize when we eat healthier, we feel better. A lot of the times, I feel like a lot of the foods they are used to kind of make them slow down a little bit and feel a little bit sluggish. So this helps them open up their eyes to new opportunities and being healthy," said Sarah Kuchar, teacher.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kuchar said several of her students come from urban communities where healthy food options can be difficult to access. It is why lessons like this help make a difference.

Hunger Task Force Farm, Franklin

"They are learning what are healthy foods, how to take care of growing those healthy foods, and how to cook those healthy foods," said Melanie Foland, child nutrition educator.

"The good food is basically like apples and vegetables protein. The bad foods is like chips and cupcakes and ice cream stuff like that," Palma said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is an activity the Hunger Task Force holds during the fall and spring – inviting classrooms for an interactive lesson.